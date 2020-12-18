The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTB. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $122.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,598,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 269,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,552 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,684,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 266,549 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

