The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $77.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.19.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.