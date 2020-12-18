The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners restated their sell rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB upped their price objective on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised The Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.70.

BA opened at $222.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.08. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

