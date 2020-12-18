The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BCO. ValuEngine downgraded The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Truist raised their price target on The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

The Brink’s stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 23.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,838,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,818,000 after purchasing an additional 906,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,476,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,725,000 after acquiring an additional 268,087 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,751,000 after acquiring an additional 209,237 shares in the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Brink’s by 57.2% in the second quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,301,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,241,000 after acquiring an additional 473,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 216.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,030,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,910,000 after buying an additional 705,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

