The Charles Schwab Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $52.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 13,272 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $668,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $4,991,946.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,109,442 shares of company stock worth $52,277,204. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

