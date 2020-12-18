The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Increased to Buy at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $249.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $238.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.53.

CLX opened at $202.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $148.90 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.81.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,150,000 after acquiring an additional 259,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 530.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

