The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE TCS opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $546.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $11.88.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. Equities analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendi Christine Sturgis sold 7,199 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $75,229.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,711.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321 over the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

