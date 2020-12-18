The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,447 ($18.91).

Separately, HSBC raised The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

LON GOG traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 933 ($12.19). 46,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,109. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280 ($29.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 813.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 767.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12. The company has a market capitalization of £402.85 million and a P/E ratio of -13.87.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). Equities research analysts predict that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0004633 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) news, insider Elodie Brian bought 3,400 shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,986.41). Insiders bought a total of 3,444 shares of company stock worth $2,018,786 over the last three months.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

