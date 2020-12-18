The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Receives GBX 1,447 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,447 ($18.91).

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) news, insider Elodie Brian bought 3,400 shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,986.41). Insiders have acquired 3,444 shares of company stock worth $2,018,786 over the last ninety days.

Shares of GOG traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 933 ($12.19). 46,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,109. The company has a market cap of £402.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280 ($29.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 813.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 767.95.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). Research analysts expect that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0004633 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

