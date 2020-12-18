The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $129.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARVN. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.75.

ARVN stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.49. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,049.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 202.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 479.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

