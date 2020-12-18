The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Price Target to $25.00

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.43.

AVT opened at $33.52 on Monday. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $42.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 5,219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

