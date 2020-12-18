The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $209.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $162.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $189.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.73. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $204.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $19,597,380. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after purchasing an additional 133,064 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 94.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

