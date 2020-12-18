The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

THG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.62. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,181,000 after purchasing an additional 65,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after acquiring an additional 264,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,592,000 after buying an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 705,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,726,000 after buying an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,862,000 after buying an additional 115,704 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

