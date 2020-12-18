The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.44.

IPG opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 95,507 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,533,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

