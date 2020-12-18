The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Raised to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Macerich’s FY2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MAC. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Macerich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $6.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $12.79.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.54 and a beta of 2.03. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the third quarter worth about $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Macerich by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

