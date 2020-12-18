The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MIDD. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CL King cut The Middleby from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 459.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,791,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 229.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after acquiring an additional 525,790 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 36.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,955,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,374,000 after acquiring an additional 520,684 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter valued at $34,838,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.