The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

REAL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised The RealReal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 3.62. The RealReal has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,132.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $2,019,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,740,524 shares in the company, valued at $55,958,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,095 shares of company stock worth $6,828,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 144.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The RealReal by 73.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.