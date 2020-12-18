The Southern (NYSE:SO) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.53.

The Southern stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,930 shares of company stock worth $2,492,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in The Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

