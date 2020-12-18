The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SWGAY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HSBC cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of The Swatch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,728. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

