The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Timken from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.83.

The Timken stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The Timken has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The Timken’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,266 shares of company stock worth $6,907,108 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 8,119.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,536,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,294,000 after buying an additional 1,517,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 231.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 843,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 358.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 981,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,191,000 after acquiring an additional 766,883 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 178.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,398,000 after acquiring an additional 537,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

