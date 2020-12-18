The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Toro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The Toro has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after buying an additional 152,763 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

