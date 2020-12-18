THETA (THETA) Price Tops $0.86 on Major Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One THETA token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00003778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinbit, Fatbtc and Upbit. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market cap of $856.39 million and $49.65 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00375144 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $553.18 or 0.02440258 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, Bithumb, Huobi, WazirX, Hotbit, Upbit, Binance, Coinbit, Fatbtc and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

