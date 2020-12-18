Thomas Gad Sells 7,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $371,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $211,560.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $205,680.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $156,600.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $155,520.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,249,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 405,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after acquiring an additional 94,347 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

