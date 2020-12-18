Thomas H. Krause Sells 2,550 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $426.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $430.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.