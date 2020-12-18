Timothy Regan Sells 3,005 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Timothy Regan sold 1,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65.

On Monday, October 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60.

On Monday, September 21st, Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $37,920.00.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dropbox by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Dropbox by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26,222 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dropbox by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

