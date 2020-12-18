Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer Sells 53,700 Shares

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 53,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,079,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,288.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $442.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.94. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TITN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 35.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.