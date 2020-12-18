TOP (TOP) Tops One Day Volume of $150,727.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. TOP has a market cap of $5.87 million and approximately $150,727.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One TOP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00134948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.57 or 0.00771692 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00168713 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00389671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00125963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00078346 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.