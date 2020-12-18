TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $206.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp raised their price target on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Benchmark lowered TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.77.

TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $193.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.27.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

