TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised TopBuild from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.77.

Shares of BLD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.82. The stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $193.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average is $151.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,692,000 after buying an additional 774,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

