Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBEGF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. 162,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,696. Touchstone Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.