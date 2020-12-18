Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Gap Down to $7.43

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.43, but opened at $6.90. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 27 shares traded.

TSQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 40.41% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 88,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

