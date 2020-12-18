Traders Buy High Volume of Surface Oncology Call Options (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,035 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,072% compared to the average volume of 259 call options.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $70,780. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,038,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 1,055,477 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,448,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,700,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SURF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of SURF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 66,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,961. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $371.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. Equities analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

