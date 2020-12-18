Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,359 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the typical volume of 1,839 call options.

In other YRC Worldwide news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 68.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 22.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YRCW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,829. YRC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that YRC Worldwide will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YRCW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.