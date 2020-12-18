Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,870 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 731% compared to the average volume of 586 call options.

ARCO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,833. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 8.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 35,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 47.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.7% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCO. TheStreet cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.