Traders Purchase Large Volume of McEwen Mining Call Options (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,762 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in McEwen Mining by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,027,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,109,000 after buying an additional 1,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 463,571 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McEwen Mining by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 709,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 280,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in McEwen Mining by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,283,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 227,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 101,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,445. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $429.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MUX shares. ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

