Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

