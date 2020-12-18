Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow Sells 2,000 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $71,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,743.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.22 million, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 450,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 315,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,296 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,009 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.