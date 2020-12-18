Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $258.22 million, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. Transcat has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.80.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $71,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,743.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,031 shares of company stock worth $522,047. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transcat by 36.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Transcat by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 2.6% in the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 450,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

