TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TRXC opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. TransEnterix has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $2.62.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransEnterix by 217.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 377.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 129,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102,746 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransEnterix during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

