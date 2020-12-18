Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Down 21.1%

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) were down 21.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.74. Approximately 3,902,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 1,078,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

A number of analysts have commented on TBIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 614,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after buying an additional 3,143,336 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,716,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,609,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,675,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,940,000 after buying an additional 930,638 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,658,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 368,937 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

