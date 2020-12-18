Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of TGS opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $870.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 119.5% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 72,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 237,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

