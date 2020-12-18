TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRU. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.17.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.78. 3,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,311. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.03. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at $563,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,047 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.