Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.15

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 367141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $89,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,575.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,670. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

