TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Barclays

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.11.

NYSE THS opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith acquired 2,600 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $95,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after buying an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 143.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 485,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 286,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 59.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 225,661 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 10,062.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 181,121 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

