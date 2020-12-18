Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) Shares Gap Up to $313.00

Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $313.00, but opened at $326.00. Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) shares last traded at $316.00, with a volume of 443,245 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £420.86 million and a P/E ratio of -28.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.08.

Get Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Ofer Druker sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.31), for a total transaction of £2,310,000 ($3,018,029.79). Also, insider Yaniv Carmi sold 91,976 shares of Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61), for a total transaction of £183,952 ($240,334.47). Insiders sold a total of 975,229 shares of company stock worth $283,663,511 in the last three months.

About Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd (TRMR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.