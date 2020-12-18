Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.10.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. As a group, analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Omega Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 1,375,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Its Haduvio (nalbuphine ER), which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

