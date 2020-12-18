Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $141,480.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $141,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $134,460.00.

On Friday, December 4th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $249,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $118,620.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,400.00.

TSE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 22,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,264. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Trinseo S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $47.86.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. increased its position in Trinseo by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,611 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 254,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 122,850 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,674,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,535,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

