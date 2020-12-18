Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Sells $20,385.00 in Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 4,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $20,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,781.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TRT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,129. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Trio-Tech International worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

