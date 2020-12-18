TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Tops $0.0009

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $2.10 million and $303,897.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00134525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00768953 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00168185 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00387963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00125588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00078174 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.