Truist Securiti Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a research note issued on Sunday, December 13th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.63.

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) stock opened at C$19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$24.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.77%.

About Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

